On August 15, 2018, Pamela “Penny” Joyce Goldstein (nee Turner), devoted wife of Fred Goldstein; loving mother of Dana (Ben) Papoi; adoring grandmother of Jared Pomfrey, Jordan Pomfrey and Turner Papoi; dear daughter of the late Eleanor and Jack Turner. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, Staten Island, N.Y. on Sunday, August 19, at 10:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mackenzie’s Place, Inc. c/o PR Family Medicine, 9815 Main St., Suite 208 Damascus, MD 20872.