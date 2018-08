On August 14, 2018, Edward S. Berman, dear father of Dean Berman and Diane (Ronald) Hulse, cherished son of the late Anna and William Berman. Also survived by many loving cousins and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 20, at 10 a.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers.