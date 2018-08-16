On August 15, 2018, Bernice B. Goldsmith (nee Bressler), beloved wife of the late Irvin Harold Goldsmith; devoted mother of Howard S. (Mary Margaret) Goldsmith; dear stepgrandmother of Joseph and George Jakuta; dear stepgreat-grandmother of Zeke and Zelda Jakuta. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Friday, August 17, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pet Rescue of Maryland, P.O. Box 178, Monkton, MD 21111 or Dogs XL Rescue, www.DogsXLRescue.org.