Democrats on Slippery Ground

The hijacking of the British Labour Party by elements of the radical anti-Israel left (“Problems with Labour,” Aug. 2) mirrors the meltdown of the Democratic Party in the United States. Like it or not, today’s Democratic Party is no longer the Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents. It is no longer the party of FDR or Harry Truman, of JFK or Lyndon Johnson.

Unlike their peers in the British Labour Party, the liberal Jewish establishment in the U.S. remains oblivious to the clear and present danger of the Democratic Party falling into the hands of radical anti-Israel activists. The need to confront that danger is urgent. I believe our local Jewish community in both Maryland and Virginia, having four key centrist Democrats representing us in the U.S. Senate, must prevail upon our senators to take an activist role in countering the slide of the Democratic Party into the anti-Israel left-wing column.