Don’t Call It ‘Orthodox’

I am deeply concerned over your series of articles regarding Washington’s “open” Orthodox community (“Changes in Open Orthodoxy,” Aug. 10) without any apparent forethought that you ignore the Jewish Diaspora and most presenet day scholars and Jewish organizations that have summarily denounced this movement’s use of the word “Orthodox,” and your readership is unaware of this journalistic travesty. We should all be reminded that if every rabbi throughout each generation made their own decisions on changes to our religious practices, there would be no Judaism today. Jewish law does not change in response to constant changes in society.

When the Jewish Times and others report on such movements without balance and acknowledgement to the reality of the millennia of Jewish practice and voices of our forefathers — we all will suffer.