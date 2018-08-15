Credulous Left-Wing

What is it with left wing Jews today (“Birthright Walkouts,” July 27)?
Their actions reveal that they believe that their own side is not to be trusted or believed, but that they will uncritically accept whatever the other side tells them is true.
By Darren Margolis, Glenwood, Md.
