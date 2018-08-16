You Should Know… Andy Attman

Andy Attman, 37, hasn’t had much reason to stray from his roots in Baltimore. If his surname sounds familiar, it’s because he comes from a long line of entrepreneurs who founded businesses renowned in the city, state and region.

His great-grandfather Harry founded Attman’s Deli on Lombard Street in 1915 and his grandfather Eddie founded the Acme Paper & Supply Co. in 1946.

Attman said he knew from an early age that he wanted to be a part of the family business. Although he moved to the Midwest to take business courses at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he majored in consumer affairs in business and marketing, Attman returned home and has been working full-time with Acme Paper and Supply Co. since he was 22.

Today Attman lives in Baltimore County with his wife Julie and their two children.

You’re now the vice president of Acme Paper and Supply Co. How does it feel to have moved up through the ranks in your family’s business?

It’s been a gradual rise. I started working full-time after I graduated college, but as a kid I worked here every summer and every break I had, whether it was in the warehouse, or customer service or as a receptionist, pretty much every department.

It all started once when my grandfather passed away. My father and his brothers moved out of the vice president role and took over the main leadership roles and after being here for 15 years he’s rewarded myself and my brothers with being vice president.

What is it like working with your family?

There’s a sense of camaraderie and family togetherness. I was able to go out to lunch with my grandfather and dad and uncles as a kid. Even now I get to go out to eat with my dad, my uncles and my brothers. It’s keeping that strong sense of family. My grandfather built this company from nothing so keeping his entrepreneurial spirit alive for us and the next set of generations is really important to my family.

The business is called Acme Paper, but you guys supply a lot more than that, right?

We have six different divisions. You can get into the world of restaurants whether its fast food, fast casual, or fine dining. Anything that is used in those restaurants that is not food, whether it’s the china, or the glassware down to the kitchen equipment and disposables.

We have a janitorial division that has everything from toilet paper and paper towels to cleaning chemicals to janitorial equipment. The newest part of our facility supply division is a line of non-electric exit signs. LEED certified exit signs that are a big innovation to the market place.

What’s on the horizon now that you’re VP?

One thing is the effort to build our market in Philadelphia. Our Philadelphia market is growing, but a lot of people don’t know who we are. So getting to that point where people get to know who we are and what we’re capable of doing.

You’re a board member with both the JCC and the Restaurant Association of Maryland. How did you get involved with them?

My involvement with JCC started with the leadership program at The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore. I was an observer and then they welcomed me onto the board, I’ve been there for about 10 years now. The Maryland Restaurant Association came from building up contacts and building a relation with the head of the association. He asked me to join the board officially this past spring.

Is there any link between the work you do and your Judaism?

I think part of it is looking at the world of nonprofits and asking, “How can we support those who are doing good in the community?” Whether it’s a Jewish organization or in general, knowing that anytime you can help out a nonprofit it helps those in need. My grandfather was very giving, and I noticed that at an early age. He’d meet with people in the office, and would always lend his ear to listen.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to spend time with my family, my wife and two kids. I also like to play golf.

Are you a traveling golfer?

No, I mainly like to stay local.

