A Righteous Judge Parshat Shoftim

“Judges and Executors of Justice shall you establish for yourselves in all of your gates…. Justice, justice shall you pursue in order that you may live and inherit the land which the Lord your God is giving to you” (Deuteronomy 16:18–20).

In this opening passage of our weekly portion, the Bible conditions our ability to remain as inhabitants of the Land of Israel upon the appointment of righteous judges, who will not prevent justice, or show favoritism before the law or take bribes of any kind (Deut. 16:19). The Bible also reiterates, “Justice, justice shall you pursue,” a commandment with a number of interpretations. First, seek or appoint another judicial court if the local court is not deemed adequate for the needs of the litigants. Second, in the words of Rabbi Menaĥem Mendel of Kotzk, make certain you pursue justice by means of justice, that your goals as well as your means are just. I would add to this the stipulation that courtroom management be just: Begin on time without keeping the litigants waiting, conclude each case with as much dispatch as possible, and listen sympathetically to the claims of each party.

Further on in our portion, the Bible adds another criterion for true justice: “When there will arise a matter for judgment, which is hidden from you … you shall come to … the judge who shall be in those days” (Deut. 17:8–9). Rashi makes it clear that we must rely on the sages of the particular era of the problem for the judgment at hand, that “Yiftaĥ in his generation is as good as Samuel in his generation.”

This notion is further elucidated by Rabbi Levi Yitzhak of Berditchev in his masterful Kedushat Levi, under the rubric “teiku”: t-y-k-u – tishbi yetaretz kushyot veba’abayot, or “Elijah the Prophet will answer questions and ponderings.” “Why Elijah?” asks Yitzhak. After all, there will be a resurrection of the dead in the Messianic age, wherein Moses will be resurrected. Since Moses was a greater halakhic authority than Elijah, why not have him answer?

Yitzhak answers this question by saying Moses died close to 4,000 years ago; Elijah, according to the biblical account, was “translated” live into heaven, and regularly returns to Earth, appearing at important moments. And since Elijah will be involved with people and will therefore understand the travail and the angst, the hopes and the complexities, of the generation of the redemption, only he can answer the questions for that generation; a judge must be sensitive to the specific needs and cries of his particular generation.

Then what are the most important criteria for a righteous judge? We have seen that he must clearly be a scholar in Jewish legal literature and must be an aware, intelligent and sensitive observer of the time and place in which he lives.

But there is more. In the book of Exodus, when Yitro first suggests to his son-in-law Moses that he set up a judicial court system, we find more qualifications for judges: “You shall choose from the entire nation men of valor (ĥayil)” (Ex. 18:21). Maimonides says “men of valor” refers to those who are valiantly mighty with regard to the commandments and have a courageous heart to rescue the oppressed.

Rabbi Shlomo Daichovsky, one of the most learned and incisive judges who ever occupied a seat on the Religious High Court in Jerusalem queries (in an “Epistle to my Fellow Judges”) how a judge can both have power and be humble. These seem to be conflicting characteristics!

Daichovsky concludes that humility is important only when the judge is not sitting in judgment; when the judge is seated on the throne of judgment, he must be a valiant fighter, fearlessly struggling against injustice as though “a sword is resting against his neck and hell is opened up under his feet” (Sanhedrin 7).

The chief concern of a judge must be for the justice and well-being of the litigants before him and not for his own security and reputation in walking on the “safe” (and more stringent) halakhic ground.

Rabbi Riskin is the chief rabbi of Efrat.