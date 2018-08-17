Kol Shalom Marks First Month with New Rabbi

After his first full month in Maryland, Rabbi Josh Wohl of Congregation Kol Shalom in Annapolis jokes that it’s hard to be an Orioles fan, but it’s good to be in the area.

Wohl became Kol Shalom’s new rabbi on July 1. The Detroit native spent the last seven years as the rabbi for Agudath Achim Congregation in Altoona, Pennsylvania. But he and his wife knew it was time to go elsewhere, for the sake of their two sons.

“We were looking for a bigger Jewish community where there were more children, activities going on … the possibility of day school,” he said.

The bustling Annapolis synagogue and its members are dedicated to learning and doing more for their community — a quality that drew Wohl to this position within a small community.

He has taken on many responsibilities with the new job. In addition to being the “spiritual CEO” of the shul, as he put it, Wohl teaches Torah, works with the Hebrew school and preschool, and is involved in programming of all levels.

“There’s so much going on,” he said. “That’s what attracted me to such a small community.”

One aspect of the community Wohl enjoys is seeing how affiliated Kol Shalom is with the nearby United States Naval Academy. The congregation heavily consists of current Navy men, veterans and Reserve members.

Shoshana Goloskov is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.