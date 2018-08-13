On August 11, 2018, Polya Livshits (nee Tokar), devoted wife of the late Isaac Livshits; loving mother of Innessa (Ulyan) Yablochnikov and Nelly (Paul) Pickman; dear sister of Dora Lebdinsky and the late Maria Stolovitsky; adoring grandmother of two and great-grandmother of five; cherished daughter of the late Venya and Moses Tokar. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 12, at 3 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers.