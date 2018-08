On August 10, 2018, Rivka Lehmann (nee Shafer), devoted wife of Harold Lehmann; loving mother of Amalya Lehmann (fiance Ariel Weiss) and Gil Lehmann; beloved daughter of Harold Shafer. Funeral services and interment will be held at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown on Friday, August 10, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers.