On August 13, 2018, Kima Ovrutska, loving wife of the late Mark Ayimbinder; cherished mother of Tatyana Aymbinder (Yuri Moshinsky) and the late Steve Stolyar; devoted sister of the late Naftoli Ovrutsky; adored grandmother of Daniel (Caryn) Moshinsky, Alena Stolyar and Walter Stolyar; beloved great-grandmother of Raizy, Raya, Maris, Tevean, Masha and Sonya; loving daughter of the late Sara Stolyar and Israel Ovrutsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 14, at 4 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3 Moores Branch Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.