On August 11, 2018, Stanley Press, beloved husband of Nelli Vladim and the late Mindelle “Mindy” Press (nee Goldberg); devoted father of Karen (Richard) Feldman of Phoenix, Ariz., Ellen (Dr. Jeffrey) Klein of North Venice, Fla., and Lisa Press; dear brother of Sheldon H. (Barbara) Press and Herbert (Lucile) Press; adored son of the late Dora and Simon Press; loving grandfather of Andrew (Leslie) Feldman, Michael Feldman, Jonathan (Marybeth) Klein, Barry (Crystal) Klein, Joshua Klein, Jason Raffel (Jodi Prince), Brandon (Taylor) Raffel and Melanie (Chris) Parks; cherished great-grandfather of Tyler and Olivia Feldman, Nolan and Dylan Klein, Kaily, Kyra and Kendyl Klein, Adara Raffel and Madelyn and Morgan Parks. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 14, at 3:15 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.