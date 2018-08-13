On August 11, 2018, Seymour Rubak, beloved husband of the late Jane Rubak (nee Hirschmann); beloved father of Evelyn Rubak (Jonathan Davis); dear brother of the late Shirley Ebinger; cherished brother-in-law of Ed Hirschmann; loving son of the late Philip and Rose Rubak; adoring grandfather of Jack Davis. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St., on Monday, August 13, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 30 Penny Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209, immediately following interment for Monday only.