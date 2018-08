On August 11, 2018, Stanley Kaufman, cherished brother of Malina (Dr. James) Rose; devoted son of the late Meyer and Helen Kaufman. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Monday, August 13, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3021 Fallstaff Road, Apt. 205, Baltimore, MD 21209.