On August 10, 2018, Charles Randall, beloved husband of Elsie Randall (nee Gerstl); loving father of Shelley (Charles) Warner and the late Jerry Alan Randall; cherished son of the late Nathan and Selma Randall. Also survived by other loving family and dear friends. Funeral services and interment will take place on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3724 Parkfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following funeral services until 8 p.m, and on Tuesday noon to 8 p.m.