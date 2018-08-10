On August 9, 2018, Donna Kaylie (nee Schildkraut), beloved wife of Eli Kaylie; cherished mother of Evan Allen (Rae Ann) Kaylie and Felice Kaylie; devoted sister of Brenda Slodowitz; dear daughter of the late Rose and Morton Schildkraut; loving grandmother of Rebecca Jamie Jolie. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, New York on Friday, August 10, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.