On August 8, 2018, Samuel Stanley Gold, cherished husband of Phyllis Gold (nee Jaslow); loving and devoted father of Joyce (Dr. Richard) Franklin, Marshall Gold and Howard (Dolly) Gold; dear brother of the late Leonard (Edith) Gold, Beatrice (Murray) Lazarus and Mitzi (Arthur) Klein; dear brother-in-law of Evelyn (late Israel) Morrison and the late Irvin (Marian) Jaslow; adored Zaydie of Pammy, Melanie and Jennifer Franklin, Samantha Gold and Justin Gold; beloved son of the late Isadore and Katie Gold; beloved son-in-law of the late Joseph and Mary Jaslow. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 10, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 14 Valley Hi Court, Lutherville, MD 21093, through Wednesday.