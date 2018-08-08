On August 7, 2018, Beverly Ruth Fine (nee Berman), beloved wife of the late Leonard Scher, Jackson Custis, Forrest Williams, Sydney Garelick and Leonard Fine; devoted mother of Philip (Judi) Scher and Dana (Elliott) Corn; longtime companion of Seymour Robbins; dear sister of the late Philip A. Berman; adored sister-in-law of Marilyn Berman, Doris Scher (Gene) Kohan and the late Irvin Scher and Saralee Berman; loving aunt of Iris (Ivan) Pressman, Marc (Judi) Scher, Trudye Weisberg, David (April) Berman, Barbara (late Gary) Scher and the late Michael Scher and Paul Berman; cherished stepmother, Grandma Bev and Bubbe of the Fine and Finch families; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. There isn’t anyone who has met Beverly who didn’t instantly fall in love with her. Funeral services and interment will be held at Adath Yeshurun Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane, Baltimore, MD 21237 on Friday, August 10, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Anti-Defamation League, 605 Third Ave., New York, NY 10158.