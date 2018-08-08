On August 7, 2018, Manfred Oppenheim, beloved husband of the late Margot Oppenheim (nee Kallmann) and Anna Oppenheim (nee Blank); devoted father of Donna Oppenheim Garfield (late Maurice Garfield) and Fay Sandra Oppenheim (Gary Benson); dear brother of Erich (late Thelma) Oppenheim and the late Berta (Jesse) Sugarman, Fritz and Ludwig Oppenheim; adored son of the late Flora and Isodore Oppenheim; loving grandfather of Emma Oppenheim and Benjamin Oppenheim. Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.