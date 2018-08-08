On August 7, 2018, Ruth L. Rosen (nee Miller), beloved wife of the late Allen B. Rosen; cherished mother of Karyl Rosen and Lynn Rosen-Stone (Bruce Stone); devoted sister of the late Milton Miller; dear sister-in-law of Hulane Zolet, Fred Paul Rosen and Mollie Rosen; beloved daughter of the late Ida and Isaac Miller; loving grandmother of Allison Caplan (Michael Norris), Bradd (Lauren) Caplan, Mekenzie Rosen-Stone (Taylor Pratt-Thomas) and Cody Rosen-Stone; adoring great-grandmother of Noah Bryce Caplan, Asher Blake Caplan, Zoe Emma Norris and Skylar Rose Pratt-Thomas; also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 9, at 2 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at The Imperial 3601 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215, Thursday receiving following interment with an evening service, Friday receiving noon to 4 p.m., Sunday receiving 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an evening service.