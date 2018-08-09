Attman’s Fundraising for JMM During National Deli Month

Attman’s Deli is joining 29 other U.S. delis for the third annual National Deli Month, which celebrates New York-style delis and raises money for charitable organizations in the delis’ communities.

Participating for the first time this year, Attman’s is raising money for the Jewish Museum of Maryland. As a quintessential Jewish deli, it made sense for the business to join a movement that celebrates its identity.

“When you think of Jewish delicatessen, you think of Attman’s,” said Elaine Gershberg, the deli’s catering concierge.

Both the downtown Baltimore and Potomac locations will participate in the event.

One dollar from every Reuben purchased at Attman’s during the month of August will go towards the JMM.

“Attman’s Deli has been a friend and neighbor of the Jewish Museum of Maryland since our inception,” said Marvin Pinkert, executive director of the JMM. “We share a common cause in the development of our Historic Jonestown community and we will be using the proceeds of National Deli Month to support that mutual interest.”

National Deli Month was founded in 2016 by Ziggy Gruber, owner of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant in Houston, Texas, and Jay Parker, owner of Ben’s Best Deli in Rego Park, New York. The month’s mission is to celebrate the New York-style deli tradition.

Shoshana Goloskov is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.