On August 4, 2018, Isadore Schlossenberg, loving brother of Aaron Schlossenberg, Sheila Sears, Willette Rosenbaum and the late Hyman Schlossenberg, Hilda Berry, Louis Schlossenberg, Morris Schlossenberg and Ada Leah Schlossenberg; adored son of the late Dora and Victor Schlossenberg. Also survived by adoring nieces, nephews and other loving family. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 9, at 9 a.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R St. NW, Washington, DC 20009.

