On August 5, 2018, Boris Liokumovich, beloved husband of Irina Liokumovich (nee Mireino); loving father of Igor (Natalya) Liokumovich and Anna Ostrovsky (Dima Kamenny); adored brother of Raisa (Felix) Vinokur and the late Maria Neiman; cherished grandfather of Julie Ostrovskaya, Etai Liokumovich, Alina Liokumovich and Michelle Kamenny. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 8, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sinai Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.