On August 6, 2018, Harriett Kaplan (nee Herman), beloved wife of Michael Kaplan; devoted mother of Donald Eugene (Deborah) Kaplan, Karen Naomi (Nicholas) Feurer and Wendy Joan (Jeffrey) Mason; dear sister of Susan Steiman; loving daughter of the late Elsie and Julius Herman; adoring grandmother of Kelsey and Nicholas Feurer, Sydney and Mackenzie Mason and Emanuelle Tulsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 8, at 1 p.m. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.