On August 5, 2018, Mary Suzanne Behrman (nee Handleman), loving sister of Marcia Lee Ellwood and the late Louis Handleman, Asa Handleman and Patricia Handleman; cherrished daughter of the late Abraham and Margaret Handleman. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane. Funeral details are not yet determined. Updates will be provided when available. Interment private.