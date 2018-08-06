On August 4, 2018, Trude Kranzler (nee Neuman), beloved wife of the late Dr. Gershon Kranzler; devoted mother of Chaim (Fay) Kranzler, Elli (Adinah) Kranzler, Chani Septimus and Shari (Bernard) Stahl; dear sister of Rabbi Moshe Neuman; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Sunday, August 5, at 3:30 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6701 Park Heights Ave. #2E, Baltimore, MD 21215, through 5 p.m. Monday; Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of Chaim Kranzler, 1261 Wellington Ave., Teaneck, NJ 07666 and Thursday and Friday at the home of Elliot Kranzler, 4640 Delafield Ave., Riverdale, NY 10471.