On August 3, 2018, Esther Sebra (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Lewellyn Sebra; devoted mother of Anna Mae (late Johnnie) Tucker, Edna (Albert) Jackubowski, Patricia (Fred) Green, Esther Cohen, Edward William (Joyce) Colhouer and Michael (Harriet) Baverman; loving sister of the late Ruth Kurland, Jacob Cohen and Harry Cohen; cherished daughter of the late Rose and Myer Cohen; dear grandmother of 13; adored great-grandmother of 13; loving great-great-grandmother of eight. The family is fortunate to have had Esther through five generations. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 7, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or House of Ruth, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218. In mourning at 10944 Baskerville Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, on Tuesday immediately following interment and on Wednesday, with services each night at 7 p.m.