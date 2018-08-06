On August 5, 2018, Lester Goldberg, beloved husband of Jane N. Goldberg (nee Cohen); devoted father of Sharon Goldberger and Dana Faria; loving brother of Lois (Stephen) Goldberg; dear son of the late Samuel and Rose Goldberg; cherished grandfather of Simcha, Malka, Elimelech and Yoel Brodsky, Avrum Goldberger and Keaton, Kaleb and Kyler Faria. Funeral services will be held at Beth Shalom Congregation, Columbia, Md., on Monday, August 6, at 2 p.m. Interment at Bnai Brith Cemetery, Worcester, Mass. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 9283 Lapwing Court, Columbia, MD 21045, beginning Wednesday.