On August 2, 2018, Hannah S. Goodman, beloved daughter of Uni and the late Michael L. Goodman; cherished sister of Miya Goodman; adored granddaughter of Peggy and Gil Goodman and Yoon Kim. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, August 5, at 1 pm. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Association For Animal Rights, 67 Main St., Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Frisky’s Wildlife & Primate Sanctuary, 10790 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. In mourning at 5646 Mount Gilead Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday and Monday.