On August 1, 2018, Albert “Al” Friedman, beloved husband of Katherine L. Friedman (nee Nathan); devoted father of Steven L. Friedman; loving son of the late Sidney and Dinah Friedman; also survived by his best buddy Marley, other loving family and many dear friends. Al retired after serving the citizens of Baltimore County for 34 years as a corporal with the Baltimore County Police Department. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd., on Sunday, August 5, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.