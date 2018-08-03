On August 2, 2018, Marvin J. Rombro, M.D., 98. Dr. Rombro was born in Baltimore and raised in Williamsport, Pa., where he attended high school. He was in college when he entered the armed forces, serving honorably in World War II as a lead bombardier for the U.S. Army Air Force. Dr. Rombro was introduced to his future bride, the late Elma Rombro, while in Williamsport and they played tennis on their first date. The two were married in 1941 and Elma regularly traveled to visit Marvin during his service training. After leaving the service, he attended Bucknell University and then the University of Maryland Medical School, graduating in 1952. He ran his own private family practice in Middle River, Md. and was known for being an excellent diagnostician, recalling information with his near-photographic memory and even made house calls in the earlier part of his career. He loved working with people and found the field of medicine fascinating.

In his spare time, he served as president of Beth Jacob Congregation and was on the board of Beth Tfiloh. He was an avid Colts football fan, was fond of a good cigar, loved reading and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He often remarked on how each grandchild was the smartest, most handsome and the sweetest — and he was sincere about it. He was never judgmental; he was always honest, kind and genuine. He was proud of his many accomplishments, but especially of his loving family.

He is survived by his three children, Stuart R. (Nancy) Rombro, David W. Rombro and Ruth (Stuart) Garbis; brothers Richard T. (late Iris) Rombro and David M. (Barbara) Rombro; grandchildren Rachel (Harvey) Gordon, Lorie Rombro (Ben Mann), Tali Rombro (Jon Goodhart), Ben Rombro, Daniel Rombro and Michelle (Brian) Swing; great-grandchildren Max, Lily and Noah Gordon, Elan and Lucas Mann, Lev and Nava Goodhart and Shiloh Swing. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 72 years, Elma Rombro, brothers Morris and Harold Rombro and parents Benjamin and Anna Rombro.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 3, at 3:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6 Melissa Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117 through Thursday morning with morning services Sunday at 9 a.m. and Monday through Thursday at 8 a.m. and services each evening at 7:15 p.m.