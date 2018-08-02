On August 1, 2018, Gracia Bennish, wife of Garry Roberts; devoted sister of Aaron (Nechama) Bennish, Michael (Marie-Christine) Bennish and Joseph (Harriet) Bennish; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel, 26640 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI 48237 on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice.