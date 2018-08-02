On August 1, 2018, Jeffrey S. Groh, loving companion of Barbara Barocca; devoted brother of Sheryl (David) Milner; beloved son of Sonia and the late Dr. Bernard Groh. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 3, at 2 p.m. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 222 Church Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday only.