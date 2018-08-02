ULP Omega Chapter Reunion

Members of the Upsilon Lamda Phi Fraternity – Omega Chapter are planning a reunion for sometime between May and October 2019 and looking for members.

The organizers are looking for contact information (email addresses, cell phone numbers and current city and state) for members of pledge classes from the 1950s to the mid-1970s. Organizers are also looking for a member of each pledge class to help find info on their class.

Contact Steve Hiken at sahiken@gmail.com, Mike Snitzer at masnitzer@aol.com or Alan Pressman at apressman@classiccatering.com.