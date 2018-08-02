On August 1, 2018, Joy Lunitz (nee Dopkin), beloved wife of Monroe Lunitz; devoted mother of Hennie (Ricky) Chase, Betsy (Michael) Pressman and Kathi (Jeff) Karlin; cherished sister of Michael (EJ) Dopkin; dear sister-in-law of Marilyn (Edwin) Sonabend and the late Ansela Dopkin; loving daughter of the late Henry and Esther Dopkin; adored grandmother of Emery (Meghan) Pressman, Kelly Chase (fiance David Zion), Aubry Pressman, Dylan Karlin and Jake Karlin. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 3, at 1 p.m. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8208 Pumpkin Seed Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.