On August 1, 2018, Michael Allan Solomon, beloved husband of Susan Solomon (nee Caplan); cherished father of Rebecca (Elliot) Pisner and Samantha (Tony) Hodge; devoted brother of Stephanie Oshry; dear son of the late Sylvia and Harry Solomon; adoring grandfather of Ethan Pisner, Hannah Pisner and Logan Hodge. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 3, at 11 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. In mourning at 12221 Cleghorn Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, following interment until 7 p.m, then on Sunday from 2 p.m. to sunset.