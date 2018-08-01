A Different View

Thank you for the inspiring and informative story in the Jewish Times issue of July 13 about the growing Jewish community in Frederick, Maryland (“Finding Frederick”). It was much diminished by the poorly chosen

photograph on the cover.

The city of Frederick has many areas of parks, a college campus, beautiful residences, a lovely river walk, nature paths and public spaces that are some of the most attractive places found in Maryland.

Couldn’t your photographer show one of the scenic sides of Frederick instead of a rooftop view of factories, warehouses and utility pipes? Your cover picture does not make for an inviting view of what Frederick really looks like nor to give people a chance to appreciate its scenic beauty and wonderful qualities for family living.