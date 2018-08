Emily (née Ryan) and Jason Levy of Reisterstown are elated to announce the birth of their daughter, Lorelai Jade Levy on February 21, 2017.

Lorelai is named in loving memory of her maternal grandfather, Lewis James Ryan. Her Hebrew name is Reena Aviva in loving memory of Emily’s late cousin, Ronald Allan Grosso.

She is loved by her big brother Seth, her grandparents Pamala Ryan and Steve Mackert of Owings Mills and Miriam Levy of Reisterstown along with her aunt, uncle and cousins.