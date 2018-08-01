On July 31, 2018, Marian Rosenthal (nee Kravitz), beloved wife of the late Lewis Rosenthal; adored mother of Noel (Marcia) Rosenthal; cherished sister of Leonard Kravitz; loving grandmother of Ryan (Lesley) Bogash and Chad Rosenthal; dear great-grandmother of Alec Bogash; devoted daughter of the late Belle and Harry Kravitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 3, at noon. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 3919 Winlee Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, Friday following interment, Saturday beginning at noon and on Sunday beginning at noon.