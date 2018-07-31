On July 28, 2018, Corrie Kathryn Wade, beloved mother of Jared Wade; devoted sister of Aaron Grant Wade and Ashley Wade; dear sister-in-law of Megan Wade; loving daughter of A. Grant Wade and Barbara Ely; adored stepdaughter of Alan Ely; dear friend of Brian Fleming. Interment private. The family will be receiving visitors at Sol Levinson & Bros., 8900 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jared Wade Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 319, White Marsh, MD 21162.