On July 23, 2018, Robert “Ruby” Sugarman, of Baltimore, beloved son of the late Lena (nee Siegel) and Harry Sugarman; cherished father of Robyn (Jim) McDowell and Cheri (Andy) Kramer of Savannah, Ga.; dear brother of Pearl Falk and Rabbi Marvin Sugarman, of Israel and the late Norma (Ettie) Gurey and Allen (Bremie) Sugarman; devoted grandfather of Eva Sadler, Lauren Lerman, Beverly Gertler, Bernie Kramer, Rebecca Kramer, Phillip Sadler; loving great-grandfather of Adina Lerman and Sarina Gertler. Also survived by lots and lots of family and friends.

Ruby proudly served and was honarably discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard and was an active member of the Jewish War Veterans. He was a member of Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah. His greatest love was being surrounded by family and friends. Interment at Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, Ga. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob, 5444 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405.