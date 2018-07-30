On July 28, 2018, Dov Frand, devoted husband of Elana Frand (nee Longman); loving father of Chana Rivka (Chaim) Black, Yaakov Yisrael (Devora) Frand, Nosson Tzvi Frand, Chava Frand, Sora Esther Frand, Leeba Rus Frand and Deeni Frand; beloved brother of Leonard (Felice) Frand, Edie (Leon) Adler, Billy Frand and Howie Frand; cherished grandfather of Aviva Black and Shmuel Eliyahu Avigdor Frand; dear son of Irene (late Richard) Frand; dear son-in-law of Bruce (late Lyla) Longman. Funeral services will be held at Shearith Israel Congregation (Glen Ave. Shul), 5835 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 on Sunday, July 29, at 3 p.m. Interment at Shearith Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave. Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6019 Highgate Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215, through Friday afternoon.