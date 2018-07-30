On July 26, 2018, Mildred Kramer Cohan, beloved wife of the late Daniel Cohan; loving mother of Dr. Barry (Adele) Cohan and Deborah Cohan (Lawrence Austin); adored sister of the late Irvin Kramer, Jerry Kramer, Hilda Fram and Sylvia Shaffer; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Cohan, Brian Cohan and Mason Cohan Austin; loving great-grandmother of Aiden Cohan; devoted daughter of the late Rose and Robert Kramer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 29, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3021 Fallstaff Road, #501, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with a shiva service at 7 p.m. each evening.