On July 27, 2018, Ilsa Altman (nee Grupe), beloved wife of the late Abraham Altman; devoted mother of Michael (Caryn) Altman and Tania (Norman) Shedlo; dear sister of Ruth Castelblanco and Sylvia Dix; cherished grandmother of seven. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6611 Western Run Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215, through Friday.