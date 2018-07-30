On July 28, 2018, Terri S. Diener, beloved sister of Stuart (Wendy) Diener; loving daughter of the late Helen and David Diener; devoted aunt of Ryan (Samantha) Diener and Shari (Matthew) Shaw; devoted great-aunt of Mason Diener, Eden Shaw, Sera Shaw and Harrison Shaw; also survived by other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 1, at noon. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3405 Old Forest Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Thursday.