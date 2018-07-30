On July 29, 2018, Robert Allen Kaplan, beloved husband of Eunice “Terry” Kaplan (nee Mondshine); devoted father of Randi (Todd) Stave and Charles (Franni) Kaplan; loving brother of Barbara (late Louis) Aebischer; dear son of the late Louis “Horse” and Florence Kaplan; cherished grandfather of Brandon and Andie Stave and T.J. Jordan and Mason Kaplan; also survived by other loving family and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 31, at noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. In mourning at 2410 Sugarcone Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.