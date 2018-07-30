On July 28, 2018, David Moskowitz, devoted husband of Phyllis Moskowitz (nee Silver); beloved step-father of Diane (Anthony) Shoja; dear brother of the late Isadore (Harriet) Moskowitz; adored son of the late Louis and Bessie Moskowitz; loving grandfather of Lisa Culhagil, Stacy Chandler, Kelly Lengrand and Michael Kondilas Jr.; cherished great-grandfather of Joseph White Jr., Daniel Lengrand, Rob Erauth, Bob Erauth, Kyle Muehlberger, Joshua Lengrand, Lucas Lengrand, Kiersten Muehlberger, and the late Ethan and Evan Kondilas; dear great-great-grandfather of Lexie Erauth, Nathan Lengrand, Lydia White, Grayson White and Sammy Lengrand; dear uncle of Marilyn Reifel, Jeffrey Moskowitz and Paul Moskowitz; cherished great-uncle of Shayna and Michael Reifel; dear great-great-uncle of Aubrey and Jordan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, Maryland. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Lupus Foundation of America, 2000 L St., NW Suite 415, Washington, DC 20036. The family will be receiving at 3300 Milford Mill Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244.