On July 25, 2018, Jerome Sollins, beloved husband of Louise Sollins (nee Shapiro); devoted father of Randi Goldberg (Steven Maxwell) and the late Michael Sollins; dear brother of the late Stanley Sollins; adored son of the late Rose and Harry Sollins; loving grandfather of Rachael (Natan) Matityahu and Lance (Dana) Goldberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 27, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.