On July 26, 2018, Betty J. Richman (nee Racusin), beloved wife of the late Carl Richman; devoted mother of Carol (Richard) Milner and Judy (Gary) Katz; dear sister of Joyce (Ike) Loter; adored daughter of the late Robert and Yetta Racusin; loving grandmother of Jordan (Lauren) Milner, Daniel Milner, Rebecca (Greg) King, Adam Katz and Rachael (Michael) Licker; cherished great-grandmother of Hannah, Ariella and Caleb Milner, Aubrey and Courtney King and Eli and Jake Licker. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Friday, July 27, at 12:45 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Weekend Backpacks For Homeless Kids, P.O. Box 21486, Baltimore, MD 21282, the American Lung Association, 211 E. Lombard St., #260, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 329 Willow Oak Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, beginning at 1 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.